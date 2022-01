(KERO) — An earthquake shook the California-Nevada border early Wednesday evening.

According to the United States United States Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude quake hit about 4:30 p.m. between White Mountain in Death Valley National Park, about 24 miles east of Big Pine, California.

The USGS shows that over 150 reportedly felt the earthquake that struck at a depth of about 7 miles.

At this time there are no reports of any damage as the epicenter was in a mostly remote location.