4 injured after car plunges off San Francisco cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet off a San Francisco cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement that two of the people were critically injured and two were stable.

Fire officials rescued the four and transported them to a local hospital after responding to a report at 3 a.m. that a vehicle had driven over a cliff near the famed Sutro Baths.

It was unclear what caused the accident, the San Francisco Police Department said.

It identified the four people as a 23-year-old man and three females ages 17, 19 and 22.