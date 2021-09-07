Watch
4 injured when car crashes into Los Angeles homeless camp

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 10:49:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people have been hospitalized with injuries after a car crashed into a sidewalk homeless camp in Los Angeles.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Koreatown area. Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange says a special rescue truck was brought in to lift the vehicle off one person.

Prange says a total of four people were sent to hospitals, one in moderate condition and three in fair condition. Initial reports said five people were injured, but Prange says no one else needed care.

