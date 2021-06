LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people, including two children, were killed in a crash involving a car and a big rig in northern Los Angeles County. A fifth person was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash Friday in Lancaster.

Fire officials say one woman died at the scene and another woman and the two children were declared dead at a hospital.

TV news footage from the scene showed a jackknifed big rig and a black sedan with severe damage.