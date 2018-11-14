4 wildfires covering over 236,000 acres across the state

4 wildfires are now covering over 236,000 acres across the state, according to the recent Cal Fire updates.

The Camp, Woolsey, Hill, and Sierra Fires have burned 236,938 acres. 50 people have died due to the fires.

The Camp Fire has burned 135,000 acres and is currently 35% contained. 48 people have died because of the fire. 3 people have also been injured. For the latest update on road closures and evacuations, visit Cal Fire's website.

The Woolsey Fire has burned 97,260 acres and is currently 47% contained. 2 people have died, and 3 firefighters have been injured due to the fire. For the latest update on road closures and evacuations, visit Cal Fire's website.

The Hill Fire has burned 4,531 acres and is currently 94% contained. There have been no deaths or injuries reported. For the latest update on road closures and evacuations, visit Cal Fire's website.

The Sierra Fire has burned 147 acres and is currently 75% contained. Full Sierra Fire update: