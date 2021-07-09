47 at Northern California shelter infected with coronavirus

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Officials in Northern California say 47 residents at a homeless shelter have tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Press Democrat reports the majority of those infected at the Samuel L. Jones Hall in Santa Rosa were unvaccinated. Jennielynn Holmes leads homeless services at Catholic Charities, the nonprofit managing the shelter. She says that just one homeless resident has been hospitalized and no one else with a positive test has severe symptoms.

The highly contagious delta variant has spread rapidly among unvaccinated people. It now accounts for most new infections in California.