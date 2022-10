SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 5.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near San Jose, Calif.

The temblor was reported shortly after 11:40 a.m. nine miles east of Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose.

The depth of the quake was reported at a depth of 6.9 km.

According to the USGS website, over 500 people have reported feeling the earthquake.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.