(KERO) — If you felt the ground shake Thursday afternoon, you were not the only one. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Lake Tahoe in Smith Valley, Nevada.

Another magnitude 4.88 hit Farmington, which is near Stockton, here in California plus there were a few other smaller aftershocks.

Some viewers calling and telling us they could feel shaking here in East Bakersfield.