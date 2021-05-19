5 wounded in Southern California shooting

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say five people were shot during a disturbance in a Southern California neighborhood. The violence erupted Tuesday evening in the Riverside County city of Hemet, about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

A Hemet Police Department statement says dispatchers began receiving calls about a fight between a large group of females shortly before 6 p.m. and then more calls reporting gunfire. Officers found several adults with gunshot wounds at the scene and Hemet Valley Hospital reported two more gunshot victims had just arrived there.

Police say all five victims suffered significant wounds. There were no immediate arrests.