Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

6 hurt when bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 23:05:01-04

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo’s bull riding event.

The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!