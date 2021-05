SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say eight San Diego County jail inmates have been treated after overdosing on fentanyl.

The Sheriff's Department says the overdoses occurred Tuesday night at George F. Bailey Detention Facility in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego.

Deputies and medical staff administered Narcan, which is given to counteract opiate overdoses. They were taken to hospitals and later returned to jail.

There's no immediate indication of how the inmates obtained the drug.