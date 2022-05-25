Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

9 guns seized from California man charged with cyberstalking

Arrest (FILE)
23ABC News
File image showing a person in handcuffs.
Arrest (FILE)
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 09:30:29-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose police say they seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition from a man who is charged with cyberstalking his former co-workers after being fired from his job.

Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was charged last week with felony stalking and is out on bail. Police said they got a gun-violence restraining order and took possession of rifles and handguns, body armor and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Velasquez was fired from his job at a San Jose construction company in January and began leaving threatening online and email messages with his former bosses, including some that indicated he may have been watching them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!