9 guns seized from California man charged with cyberstalking

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose police say they seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition from a man who is charged with cyberstalking his former co-workers after being fired from his job.

Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was charged last week with felony stalking and is out on bail. Police said they got a gun-violence restraining order and took possession of rifles and handguns, body armor and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Velasquez was fired from his job at a San Jose construction company in January and began leaving threatening online and email messages with his former bosses, including some that indicated he may have been watching them.