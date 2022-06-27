9-year-old boy drowns in Lake Elsinore

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KERO) — The body of a 9-year-old boy was recovered Sunday afternoon in Lake Elsinore hours after the young swimmer's disappearance prompted an extensive search.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the boy was swimming with his family at the lake. Family members say at one point the boy started to struggle to stay afloat, and then they lost sight of him.

A sheriff's aviation unit searched from the air, while dive teams hit the water.

The child's body was recovered just after 2:30 p.m.

His name was not released.