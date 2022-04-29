Watch
A longer life for Diablo Canyon? Newsom touts nuke extension

California Nuclear Plant
Michael Mariant/AP
FILE - This Nov. 3, 2008 file photo, shows one of Pacific Gas and Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif. Facing possible electricity shortages, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, April 29, 2022, raised the possibility that the state's sole remaining nuclear power plant might continue operating beyond a planned closing by 2025. Newsom has no direct authority over the operating license for the nuclear power plant, but Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said "The Governor is in support keeping all options on the table to ensure we have a reliable (electricity) grid.(AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)
California Nuclear Plant
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 19:35:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is raising the possibility that the state’s last nuclear power plant might continue operating beyond a planned closing by 2025.

California is facing possible electricity shortages, and the Democratic governor says keeping the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running could help meet demand.

Owner Pacific Gas & Electric did not specifically address Newsom's suggestion, saying it would consider “all options.”

The Biden administration has a $6 billion fund to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing.

A proposal to extend the plant's life is certain to revive questions over earthquake safety at the site and require multiple agency reviews.

