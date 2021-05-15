A look back at wildfires as prevention efforts ramp-up

(KERO) — With concern that this year's wildfire season will be like 2020, we're taking a look back at the more than 4 million acres burned last year in California's historic wildfire season.

Of the top five largest wildfires in state history, four of them broke out in 2020.

So what has California leadership learned from the devastation?

Friday, Governor Newsom said he is getting ready to dedicate more money to prevention.

He tweeted the following statement, saying 2 billion dollars are going toward fighting wildfires.

NEW: CA will be investing a record $2 billion to combat wildfires.



Climate change is here -- and CA is more prepared than ever before to fight wildfires and make our forests more resilient. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 14, 2021

This was all part of a broader effort to combat the climate crisis in the state.

"We are now making the largest investment in California history for new fire fighting equipment. These are the black hawk helicopters we've got 5 of them, four more are coming in very shortly. We got the C130s coming in on mass."

Newsom said the spending isn't just going toward fires, but emergency response in general. Including for earthquakes and floods.

The governor also said he wants to increase the number of first responders in the state.