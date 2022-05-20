Watch
Abortion opponent charged with stalking San Francisco doctor

23ABC News
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 21:27:39-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has charged a 37-year-old abortion opponent with felony stalking and misdemeanor trespassing after he allegedly targeted a physician at home and barged into their office at a women's clinic.

Aaron Jonathan Hurley pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that also included misdemeanor obstructing freedom of access to a clinic and vandalism.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office said the Los Angeles resident is affiliated with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising.

Hurley and three women allegedly barged into the women's clinic, filming and chanting the doctor's name.

