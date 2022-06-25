Watch Now
Abortion rights protesters fill California streets

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., May 21, 2019. On Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, a group of abortion providers and advocacy groups recommended California should use public money to bring people here from other states for abortion services should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. The report has the backing of key legislative leaders, including Senate President Pro Team Toni Atkins, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:45:36-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, one of several protests across California decrying the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights.

Marchers gathered near LA City Hall starting around 10 a.m. carrying signs that said, “my body, my choice” and “abort the court.” Police warned of traffic snarls after some protesters walked along a freeway off-ramp.

A concert and rally called “Rock for Abortion Rights” was scheduled for the afternoon outside a nearby U.S. courthouse. A separate protest was also planned outside the Federal Building on the city's west side.

Large demonstrations opposed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade were also expected Saturday in San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, and Fresno.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly late Friday after protestors filled downtown streets and some briefly blocked traffic on two freeways.

At least one person was arrested Friday after people threw fireworks and other objects at officers, said Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore.

