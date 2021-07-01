Watch
After deadly blazes, PG&E's bankruptcy promises falling flat

Eric Risberg/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, is the headquarters of Pacific Gas & Electric in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:43:38-04

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric's CEO is pledging that the future will get “easier” and “brighter.” But those words are ringing hollow one year after the nation’s largest utility emerged from a complex bankruptcy triggered by a succession of harrowing wildfires ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid.

Tragedies over the past six years include a 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Since the bankruptcy, PG&E has still been breaking safety promises. And a $13.5 billion trust set up for victims of its past catastrophes is facing a big shortfall.

