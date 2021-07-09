Aftershocks from magnitude 6 quake rattle California, Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dozens of aftershocks have hit the area between Northern California and Nevada on Friday after a magnitude 6 earthquake the day before. The earthquake sent large boulders rolling into highways and knocked smaller items off shelves.

A spokesman for California's emergency operations said there is minor road damage but no significant impact to infrastructure.

The quake struck before 4 p.m. near the eastern Sierra community of Walker near the state line. It was felt across California in San Francisco and in Nevada to Las Vegas.

It was the largest quake to hit the area since a magnitude 6.1 temblor in 1994.