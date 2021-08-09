Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears

items.[0].image.alt
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies the Dixie Fire burns in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:40:07-04

(AP) — Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures has begun to clear from Northern California's scenic forestlands as firefighters battle the largest single wildfire in state history.

The newly clear skies will allow more than two dozen helicopters and two air tankers that had been grounded to rejoin the fight against the massive Dixie Fire.

The winds on Monday weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the blaze explode last week. But they were still a concern for firefighters.

The Dixie Fire has grown to 765 square miles. It is 21% contained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!