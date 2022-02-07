Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Alcohol suspected in head-on Fresno County crash that killed 5

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 6:19 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 09:19:09-05

FRESNO, Calif. (AP — Authorities say five people were killed in a head-on crash in central California, and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor.

The California Highway Patrol says the two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County. Investigators believe a Hyundai Accent crossed a double-yellow line into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord. All four people in the Hyundai died at the scene near Table Mountain Casino northeast of downtown Fresno. A passenger in the Honda was also killed.

Rescue crews cut the roof from the Accord to free the driver and another passenger, who were hospitalized with major injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack