Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
This June 8, 2014, photo shows low water levels at the San Luis Reservoir near Gustine, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers used the backdrop of California's most severe drought in nearly four decades to put the $7.5 billion water plan on the ballot earlier this week. Despite its size, the measure will not solve the problems created by the drought nor is it expected to prevent rationing during future ones. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Water Bond Reality Check
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 16:52:46-04

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — A bloom of toxic blue-green algae in a Central California reservoir has reached the danger level.

The state Department of Water Resource said Tuesday that lab results show an increase in toxin levels at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.

Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical contact with the water and algal scum.

Toxic blue-green algae is also known as cyanobacteria. It can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

In Southern California, an algae bloom has reached the warning level at Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County.

