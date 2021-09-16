Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Alleged serial killer convicted in 1974 California murder

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP, File
FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows John Arthur Getreu. Getreu, an alleged San Francisco Bay Area serial killer, was convicted Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, of the murder of the daughter of former Stanford University athletic director Chuck Taylor nearly 50 years ago.
John Arthur Getreu
Posted at 9:53 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 00:53:33-04

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — An alleged San Francisco Bay Area serial killer has been convicted of strangling the daughter of former Stanford University athletic director Chuck Taylor nearly 50 years ago.

A San Mateo County jury took about an hour to convict John Getreu on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old Hayward man was accused of sexually assaulting and killing 21-year-old Janet Taylor.

Getreu also has pleaded not guilty to the 1973 killing of 21-year-old Leslie Perlov, who was found near a Stanford-area running trail. He also served prison time for the rape and death of a woman in West Germany in 1964.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids