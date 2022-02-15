Almost 100,000 attend 55th World Ag Expo in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — The 55th World Ag Expo in Tulare saw significant numbers this year after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

The world's largest annual outdoor agricultural exposition came to a close Thursday. The three-day show hosted just over 98,000 attendees representing 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 34 countries.

Potential exhibitors for next year's event can begin requesting space at the beginning of March. Organizers expect the 2023 expo to be held from February 14th to the 16th.