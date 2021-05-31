AMC, Regal Cinemas to drop mask mandate nationwide

(KERO) — Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements. AMC, Regal, and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers no longer have to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be "strongly encouraged," but can be removed when eating or drinking.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures. Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

The cinema chains point to the latest CDC guidance in making the changes but will abide by any state or local ordinances.

California still requires masks to be worn indoors regardless of whether or not you are vaccinated until June 15th.