Amid clamor to increase prescribed burns, obstacles await

Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, shows charred trunks of Ponderosa pines near Sisters, Ore., months after a prescribed burn removed vegetation, smaller trees and other fuel ladders last spring. Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown, prone to wildfires that have devastated towns, triggered massive evacuations and blanketed the West Coast in choking smoke. Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns, with drought and global warming creating a sense of urgency. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 22, 2021
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six decades after University of California forestry professor Harold Biswell experimented with prescribed burns and was treated with ridicule, he is seen as someone whose ideas could save the U.S. West’s forests and ease wildfire dangers.

Hundreds of millions of acres of forests have become overgrown and prone to wildfires that have devastated towns and blanketed the West Coast in smoke.

Today, officials want to sharply increase prescribed burns. But several realities are stacked against them: The periods between wildfire seasons when prescribed burning can happen safely are shrinking; some forests are too overgrown to ignite without thinning; and prescribed fires can shroud towns in smoke.

