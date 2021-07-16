An animal shelter in Oakland being filled to its limits

OAKLAND, Calif. (KERO) — If you've gotta be stuck at home why not be stuck at home with a puppy? That's what a lot of people did during the covid lockdowns when shelters were seeing record numbers of adoptions.

In Oakland, shelters are now seeing the opposite. Rocket Dog Rescue has had so many dogs coming in they're spilling over into makeshift kennels set up in their lobby.

Pali Boucher, the owner of that rescue says she has never seen so many people wanting to surrender their dogs in its 20-year run. She says there are a few reasons why: some people going back to work or traveling again. And others are simply dealing with hardships caused by the pandemic.

"Sixty percent of the re-homing applications we are getting right now are people being forced out of their homes, being evicted or having to go care for an elderly parent or move back in with a family member. it's just horrible. I don't think any of the rescues or shelters were prepared for this."

She says there are also fewer adoptions taking place right now and that she and other rescue groups will do their best to get by.