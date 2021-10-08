Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Anchor strikes blamed or suspected in 17 pipeline accidents

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A worker in a protective suit cleans the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 3:39 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 18:39:52-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An Associated Press review of more than 10,000 reports submitted to federal regulators shows at least 17 accidents on pipelines carrying crude oil or other hazardous liquids have been linked to anchor strikes or suspected anchor strikes since 1986.

The reports illuminate a history of problems as investigators search for the cause of an oil pipeline crack off the Southern California coast that fouled beaches.

Records show in some cases anchor strikes were never conclusively proven, such as 2012 leak from a pipeline in Louisiana. Others were clear. In 1992, an anchor was dragged over a pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico that later broke open.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids