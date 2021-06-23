Animal rights group sues park service over dying elk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three California residents and the Animal Legal Defense Fund have sued the National Park Service, claiming dozens of tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore died from starvation and dehydration because of negligence by park officials.

The lawsuit says more animals will die if the agency is not ordered to provide food and water during the drought. Point Reyes National Seashore spokeswoman Melanie Gunn said she couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, more than a third of the elk population has died since last year. Tule elk are a subspecies of elk native to California.