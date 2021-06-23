Watch
Animal rights group sues park service over dying elk

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - This Oct. 27, 1999 file photo shows a pair of male tule elk on Tomales Point in Point Reyes National Seashore, Calif. Dozens of tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore died from starvation and dehydration in the last year because the animals couldn't get past a fence that the National Park Service placed to stop them from competing for forage and water with cattle, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, June 22, 2021, against the federal government. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
TULE ELK
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:16:14-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three California residents and the Animal Legal Defense Fund have sued the National Park Service, claiming dozens of tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore died from starvation and dehydration because of negligence by park officials.

The lawsuit says more animals will die if the agency is not ordered to provide food and water during the drought. Point Reyes National Seashore spokeswoman Melanie Gunn said she couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, more than a third of the elk population has died since last year. Tule elk are a subspecies of elk native to California.

