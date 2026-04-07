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Another woman comes forward to accuse labor leader Cesar Chavez of sexual misconduct during the 1990s

Jennifer Andrea Porras told La Opinion that Chavez forced himself on her multiple times while she worked at the United Farm Workers headquarters in Keene during the 1990s.
Another woman comes forward to accuse labor leader Cesar Chavez of sexual misconduct during the 1990s
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LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Another woman has come forward claiming she was a victim of sexual misconduct by labor leader Cesar Chavez. Her account was published in the Spanish-language newspaper La Opinion of Los Angeles.

According to the paper, 53-year-old Jennifer Andrea Porras says Chavez forced himself on her multiple times, kissing and touching her, when she was 18 years old and working as a field organizer at the United Farm Workers headquarters in Keene during the 1990s.

Porras told La Opinion she threatened to expose Chavez, but claims he responded with threats against her and her family.

Porras says she decided to speak publicly now following a New York Times investigation that detailed similar allegations from several women, including claims that some were minors at the time.

23ABC reached out to the United Farm Workers and the Cesar Chavez Foundation for comment on this new allegation, but our calls and emails were not returned as of news time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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