Anti-unemployment fraud measures in California face scrutiny

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, accounting for more than a quarter of all such climbs nationally and raising concerns about a return of widespread fraud, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 23, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration wants to pay tens of millions of dollars this year to stop scammers from stealing unemployment benefits. But the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office says state lawmakers should reject Newsom's proposal.

They say the fraud prevention tools make it harder for legitimate claimants to get paid.

They also said the state's use of facial recognition software has prompted privacy concerns.

Employment Development Director Nancy Farias says it would be a mistake to stop the fraud prevention measures. She says she believes people are underestimating the amount of identity theft happening related to unemployment benefits.

