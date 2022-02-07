Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

AP investigation: Women's prison fostered culture of abuse

items.[0].image.alt
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Federal Prisons
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:47:00-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found a permissive and toxic culture at a Northern California federal prison for women. The prison enabled years of sexual misconduct by predatory employees and cover-ups that kept the accusations out of the public eye.

The AP obtained internal Bureau of Prisons documents, statements, and recordings from inmates, interviewed current and former prison employees, and reviewed thousands of pages of court records.

They detail how inmates’ allegations against members of the mostly male staff at FCI Dublin were ignored or set aside, how prisoners could be sent to solitary confinement for reporting abuse, and how officials in charge of preventing and investigating sexual misconduct were themselves accused of abusing inmates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack