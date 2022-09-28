Arizona abortion providers looking to set up shop in California

(KERO) — The future legality of abortions remains unclear in the state of Arizona and now some clinics may be getting ready to make their move to California.

A Pima County, Arizona judge ruled to lift an injunction on a state abortion law first enacted in 1912 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. By lifting the injunction all abortions are banned in Arizona unless the mother's life is in danger.

Planned Parenthood has since stopped providing abortion services at all Arizona locations and is now seeking an immediate stay.

Doctor Gabrielle Goodrick with Camelback Family Planning says the recent ruling has provided no clarity for providers like her so she's already looking to move out of state.

"We're preparing and we've been planning since June to open a small clinic in Indio, California which we can do at any time."

Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says she has not had a single case submitted for prosecution against abortions but if and when they do her office will seek guidance from the court before taking action.