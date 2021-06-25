Watch
Armed robbery in Hollywood Hills erupts in gunbattle

Damian Dovarganes/AP
People gather next to a crime scene as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner arrives to remove a body in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, June 25, 2021. A robbery early Friday in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood erupted in an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded several victims and another suspect, Los Angeles police said. The area has narrow winding streets lined with multimillion-dollar homes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 17:25:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a robbery in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood led to shootout that killed one suspect and wounded three victims and another suspect. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m.

Police say two men in ski masks were taking watches and jewelry from two people when a security guard emerged. Gunfire erupted.

The security guard, the two victims and the two robbers were hit. The robbers fled in a car with a getaway driver but were stopped by police a short time later. One suspect died there.

Police have not identified any of the people involved.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
