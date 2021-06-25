Armed robbery in Hollywood Hills erupts in gunbattle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a robbery in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood led to shootout that killed one suspect and wounded three victims and another suspect. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m.

Police say two men in ski masks were taking watches and jewelry from two people when a security guard emerged. Gunfire erupted.

The security guard, the two victims and the two robbers were hit. The robbers fled in a car with a getaway driver but were stopped by police a short time later. One suspect died there.

Police have not identified any of the people involved.