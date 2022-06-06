Watch
Arrest after Caltrans worker killed in highway hit-and-run

KSBY
Caltrans officials say crews are assessing rocks above Hwy 1 before the road is reopened after Wednesday's reported rock slide.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 22:44:22-04

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A motorist was arrested after a state Department of Transportation employee was killed in a hit-and-run crash along a Northern California highway, authorities said.

Quanda McGadney, a Caltrans landscape maintenance worker, died at the scene of the crash Friday on westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville, the department said.

The driver of the car that hit her drove away after the collision and was arrested later in the day on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was identified as a 31-year-old resident of San Francisco.

McGadney joined Caltrans in 2018. She is survived by a 9-year-old daughter and two sisters, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement called McGadney a dedicated public servant and offered condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

She is the 190th Caltrans worker to die on the job since 1921, the department said.

Caltrans acting director Steven Keck said in a statement that McGadney's death “drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
