Arrest after truck with SWAT gear stolen near San Diego

Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 14, 2022
SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen pickup truck with police SWAT gear and weapons inside was recovered and a suspect was arrested after a pursuit near San Diego.

A sheriff's official says the silver Ford F-150 was reported stolen late Wednesday in Santee.

The official says among the items believed to be inside a lockbox in the truck were a bulletproof vest and “possible firearms."

The truck was spotted about three hours later and the driver led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a fire hydrant.

He was arrested after a short foot chase.

The incident remains under investigation.

