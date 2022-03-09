Arrest made in 1994 killing of Southern California woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with stabbing to death a woman in Desert Hot Springs nearly three decades ago after DNA from bite marks and blood linked him to the killing.

Prosecutors say Sharron Gadllin of Glendale was arrested last Friday and charged with the 1994 murder of Cherri Huss.

The Riverside County district attorney's office says Huss fought back and her attacker left blood and saliva but the DNA couldn’t be matched until this month, when a cold case team used forensic genetic genealogy to identify Gadlin.

Authorities say he lived about a dozen miles away from Huss at the time of the killing.