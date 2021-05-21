Watch
Arrest made in violent holdup of California Lyft driver

23ABC News/AP
Dandre Powell
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 21, 2021
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man arrested on suspicion of robbing and pistol-whipping a Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb had two previous felony convictions.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Dandre Powell was arrested Tuesday in Paramount for the May 10 attack on 67-year-old Paul Liao at a gas station in South El Monte. Liao said the robber slipped into the car and struck him twice in the face with a gun before fleeing. The holdup was captured by the car's dashcam.

Liao managed to dissuade the man from stealing the car by saying it had a keyless ignition system and the gunman wouldn’t be able to drive it.

