Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Arrests made in slaying of off-duty Los Angeles officer

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:24:30-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people have been arrested after in the investigation into the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests Wednesday in a brief statement that gave no details.

Officer Fernando Arroyos was shot Monday night in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County. Authorities have said the 27-year-old Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend. A pickup truck approached, several suspects got out, there was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer.

The girlfriend was not wounded.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!