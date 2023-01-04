As winter storm sweeps through California, Governor Gavin Newsom issues State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With a winter storm sweeping through the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency.

In a tweet from the governor's office: "California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state. This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response."

This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response.

According to the Associated Press, Crews in California are rushing to clear storm drains and residents are struggling to find sandbags to protect their homes from flooding ahead of a major winter storm approaching the state Wednesday.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8,500 sandbags distributed by officials weren’t enough to reach demand as forecasters warned of imminent flooding. Rain has already led to the cancellation of more than 60 flights at the San Francisco International Airport.

Heavy downpours accompanied by winds with gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph) were expected later Wednesday and through Thursday and could cause flooding, downed trees and power outages, making driving conditions difficult, the National Weather Service said.