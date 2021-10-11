Watch
Assault suspect dies in Central Coast barricade shooting

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 15:46:56-04

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of an assault suspect by Lompoc police.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday evening.

Statements from the Lompoc Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Office say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and did not respond to the officers, then came to the door and pointed a gun at them.

The suspect was killed and the three officers who were involved were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lompoc department in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
