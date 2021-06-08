Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Assaults on Los Angeles commuter trains recorded on video

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Commuters wait for a train to arrive at Union Station in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2011. The California High-Speed Rail Authority said Wednesday it will set aside $30 million in federal funding to acquire Union Station and develop railway in the Los Angeles area. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
LA Union Station
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 12:53:12-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating two assaults on Los Angeles commuter trains that were recorded on video and posted online.

The LA Times says one of the videos on Instagram shows a boy inside the Metro train striking the back of a passenger’s head. Another clip showed a similar gesture, as a boy struck a man resting his head against a window.

Metro spokesman Rick Jager says a voice can be heard in one of the videos, yelling, “Let this go viral!”

Metro does not know the identities of the suspects, the date and time of the assaults or which train lines were involved.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads