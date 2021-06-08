Assaults on Los Angeles commuter trains recorded on video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating two assaults on Los Angeles commuter trains that were recorded on video and posted online.

The LA Times says one of the videos on Instagram shows a boy inside the Metro train striking the back of a passenger’s head. Another clip showed a similar gesture, as a boy struck a man resting his head against a window.

Metro spokesman Rick Jager says a voice can be heard in one of the videos, yelling, “Let this go viral!”

Metro does not know the identities of the suspects, the date and time of the assaults or which train lines were involved.