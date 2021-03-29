Menu

Assemblyman Fong introduces resolution to bring awareness to Valley Fever

23ABC Graphic/Photo by Vince Fong
Vince Fong (FILE)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 29, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblyman Vince Fong introduced ACR 58 to dedicate the month of August as Valley Fever Awareness Month.

Valley Fever is a respiratory disease caused by breathing in Coccidioides, a desert fungus, that grows in soil and spreads airborne amidst soil disruption or wind. In 2019, there was a record-high total of 9,004 Valley Fever cases in California, of which 3,371 cases being in Kern County.

“Having helped organize the first-ever Valley Fever Symposium in Bakersfield, Kern County has been long in the forefront of Valley Fever research and innovation,” said Assemblymember Fong. “We want to continue to promote best practices and innovative treatments to combat Valley Fever and to keep focus and attention on a disease that disproportionately impacts the Central Valley.”

This resolution will be presented in joint-authorship with Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), and Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield).

ACR 58 will be presented on the California State Assembly floor in the coming weeks.

