Assemblymember Rudy Salas introduces child abuse legislation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield congressman has introduced new legislation to keep kids safe and help prevent child abuse.

Assembly Bill 2602, initiated by Assemblymember Rudy Salas will empower local communities to provide quality childhood safety programs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unintentional injury is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, killing 12,000 a year.

Salas says the bill will more efficiently provide funding in our under-served communities. It will now be referred to the assembly rules committee for consideration.