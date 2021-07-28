At least 3 dead after jet crash near Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people died in a twin-engine jet crash near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area. The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday did not release the names of the people who died on the Bombardier CL 600 or what caused the aircraft to crash and burn Monday in Truckee, California.

Authorities said the aircraft might have flown from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, or Florida. The FAA said the pilot was attempting to land the multi-seat business jet at Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

No one on the ground was hurt. The jet crashed into a wooded area near a golf course and caused a fire that was quickly contained.