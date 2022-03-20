At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.