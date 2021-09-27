Watch
Atlas V rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday

Senior Airman Ian Dudley/30th Space Wing
A National Reconnaissance Office payload on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, launches from Space Launch Complex-3, March 1, 2017, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Released)
ATLAS LAUNCH SUCCESSFUL
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:19:23-04

UPDATE (11:17 a.m.) - A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. on Monday. It was the base's 2,000th launch.

___

(10:33 a.m.) - The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base is a go for Monday morning.

The launch is currently scheduled to take place at 11:12 a.m.

NASA TV is providing a livestream of the launch:

The Atlas V rocket will carry the Landsat 9 satellite into orbit.

The Landsat program, which is a partnership between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, provides a record of Earth's changing landscapes.

Landsat 9 will replace Landsat 7, which was launched in 1999, and together with Landsat 8, will collect images of Earth's forests, farms, cities, lakes, and coastlines.

According to NASA, Landsat 9 can take more than 700 images of Earth per day.

Every Landsat satellite has been launched from Vandenberg since the program started in 1972.

Not only is the Landsat program celebrating nearly 50 years, but this launch is a big milestone for Vandenberg. It marks the base's 2,000th launch.

In addition to the livestream, locals can view the launch from the Hawk's Nest on Highway 1, one-half mile south of Vandenberg Space Force Base's main gate.

