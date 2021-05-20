Attack of Asian man being investigated as potential hate crime

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing an Asian-American Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb during an attack caught on video.

The arrest for the May 10th incident was announced Wednesday by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. Details are set to be released Thursday.

Authorities say a 67-year-old was robbed of more than $1,500 in cash and struck in the face with a gun. The victim, who's from Taiwan, said the robber asked if he came from China.

Investigators have been trying to determine if the robbery was a hate crime.