Attorney General Bonta supports EPA proposal, would set standards for certain chemicals in drinking water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his support for protecting Americans' drinking water supply on Wednesday.

Bonta showed support for a new rule proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency which aims to set standards for certain chemicals in drinking water. The proposal would require drinking water that exceeds a certain amount of these chemicals to be treated.

Bonta released a statement in his support, saying in part "known to contribute to various types of cancers, liver diseases, diabetes, and other ailments, PFAs are a serious problem that require serious solutions. The EPS’s rule is backed by science and would reduce risks to human health. I enthusiastically* support it."

According to Bonta's statement, "PFAS are widely used in consumer products including food packaging, cookware, clothing, carpets, shoes, fabrics, polishes, waxes, paints, and cleaning products, as well as in firefighting foams designed to quickly smother liquid fuel fires. These so-called "forever chemicals" are stable in the environment, resistant to degradation, persistent in soil, and known to leach into groundwater."

WHAT ARE PFAS?

According to the EPA:

