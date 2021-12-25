Watch
Authorities: 1 dead in Southern California freeway crash

Posted at 10:29 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 01:29:04-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and three others were injured in a collision on a Southern California freeway that involved two big rigs and at least seven other vehicles near Dodger Stadium.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including an 11-year-old girl, following the Christmas Eve crash in Los Angeles around 8 a.m.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 5, which is also known as the Golden State Freeway, were closed and drivers were told to expect delays.

One of the three people taken to the hospital had to be extricated by firefighters.

Three others involved in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital.

The deceased person’s age and gender were not immediately known.

